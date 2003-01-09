Opera Goes Mainstream

La Boheme on Broadway, The Great Gatsby set to a libretto — highbrow eyebrows may be going up, but so are ticket sales. Opera companies are finding a new generation of fans. Join host Neal Conan and guests for a discussion about the changing nature of opera.

Guests:

Ian Campbell

*General director of the San Diego Opera

*Host of radio show, At the Opera and *Chairman, Opera American

Ann Patchett

*Author, Bel Canto, winner of 2002 PEN/Faulkner Award

Aaron Jay Kernis

*Pulitzer Prize-winning composer

*New music adviser for the Minnesota Orchestra in Minneapolis.

