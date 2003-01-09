Bringing The World Home To You

Opera Goes Mainstream

By Neal Conan
Published January 9, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

La Boheme on Broadway, The Great Gatsby set to a libretto — highbrow eyebrows may be going up, but so are ticket sales. Opera companies are finding a new generation of fans. Join host Neal Conan and guests for a discussion about the changing nature of opera.

Guests:

Ian Campbell

*General director of the San Diego Opera

*Host of radio show, At the Opera and *Chairman, Opera American

Ann Patchett

*Author, Bel Canto, winner of 2002 PEN/Faulkner Award

Aaron Jay Kernis

*Pulitzer Prize-winning composer

*New music adviser for the Minnesota Orchestra in Minneapolis.

Neal Conan
Award winning journalist Neal Conan was the final host of Talk of the Nation, which broadcast its final show on June 27, 2013.
