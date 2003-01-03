Writer Neil Baldwin

He is author of the book Henry Ford and the Jews: The Mass Production of Hate. It's out in paperback. Baldwin details Ford's early obsession with moralistic writings condemning Jews for not accepting Christ. Shortly before World War I and continuing into the 1930s he wrote a series of venomous anti-semitic essays in the newspaper The Dearborn Independent (which he owned). In 1928 he collected many of the essays published in 1920 under the title The International Jew: The World's Foremost Problem. He also published The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion. Baldwin is executive director of the National Book Foundation. He's also the author of Legends of the Plumed Serpent: Biography of a Mexican God; Edison: Inventing the Century; and Man Ray: American Artist. This interview first aired January 14, 2002.

