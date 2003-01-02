Super Frist

David Slavin and Bruce Kluger began writing satire for NPR's All Things Considered in 2002, after their initial attempts at collaboration — brokering a Mideast peace accord and mapping the human genome — proved unsuccessful.
Bruce Kluger and David Slavin poke a bit of musical fun at the six announced candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination. TV's Friends has six fun folks -- could this be the start of something big?
Satirists Bruce Kluger and David Slavin have discovered that German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder was secretly tortured by his diplomatic missteps. Schroeder angered President Bush earlier this fall when he denounced the planned U.S. invasion of Iraq. Conspicuously missing from the president's agenda this week in Prague was a meeting with the German leader. Our satirists present a series of diary entries that present Schroeder as a heartbroken lover.
Satirists Bruce Kluger and David Slavin imagine that Hollywood is rushing to catch up to current events as the U.N. resolution on Iraq has passed today. They fashion of movie "trailer" of a film, Iraqi Two, in which Sylvester Stallone plays George W, Bush and Burgess Meredith is his father, as the younger president sets out to fight Saddam Hussein in a cinematic showdown. (2:45)