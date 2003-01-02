Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Fictional Look at a Working Mother

By Madeleine Brand
Published January 2, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Allison Pearson's novel I Don't Know How She Does It tracks the struggles of a fictional mom balancing the stress of work and home. Pearson speaks with NPR's Madeleine Brand.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Madeleine Brand
Madeleine Brand is the host of NPRs newest and fastest-growing daily show, Day to Day. She conducts interviews with newsmakers (Iraqi politicians, US senators), entertainment figures (Bernardo Bertolluci, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Ricky Gervais), and the everyday people affected by the news (an autoworker laid off at GM, a mother whose son was killed in Iraq).
Stories From This Author