A Fictional Look at a Working Mother

As the United States moves closer to war with Iraq, educators are taking different approaches to teaching what it means to be a patriot. As part of Morning Edition's "Citizen Student" series on civics education, NPR's Madeleine Brand visits two eighth-grade history classrooms to listen in on the discussion.
The U.S. Census Bureau releases new figures that show Latinos make up 13 percent of the population. But many did not check off a racial origin category on the 2000 census form, making it more difficult to create Latino voting districts or implement federal programs. NPR's Madeleine Brand talks to Ilan Stavans of Amherst University.
Many Muslims are shying away from making traditional donations to aid organizations, fearing they will be accused of supporting terrorism. The result: many feel they're failing to fulfill a holy obligation to give to charity. NPR's Madeleine Brand reports.