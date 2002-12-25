Bringing The World Home To You

Unemployment: Mel Clarrage

Published December 25, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Kerry Seed reports on Mel Clarrage's campaign to land a new job. Clarrage lost his job more than a year ago and his unemployment benefits have run out. Clarrage is a former vocational counselor, so he knows what to do. He has been networking and following up with prospective employers for a year now -- but with no luck. But Clarrage is blind, so he faces greater obstacles than the typical job-seeker. He is relentlessly optimistic, though, and convinced that he will find a new job soon.

