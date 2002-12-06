Journalist Peter Arnett

He became best-known for his reporting from Baghdad during the allied bombing raid which heralded the start of the Gulf War. Arnett has more than 30 years of experience reporting, much of it for the Associated Press. He won a Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of the Vietnam war, and later covered wars in Cyprus and Lebanon. Arnett joined CNN in 1991 and was sent to El Salvador, Moscow and then Iraq. Arnett wrote the memoir, Peter Arnett: Live From the Battlefield: From Vietnam to Baghdad - 35 Years in the World's War Zones. This interview first aired Jan. 18, 1994.

