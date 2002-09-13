Dalai Lama's Envoy Allowed into Tibet

For the first time in 20 years, an official representative of the Dalai Lama has been allowed into Tibet. Lodi Gyari's visit and his talks in Beijing earlier this week are the latest indications that China may be easing its policy toward Tibet — while still insisting that it is an integral part of China. Beijing conducted a major policy review on Tibet last year and has released six Tibetan political prisoners since then. NPR's Rob Gifford talks with NPR's Jacki Lyden from the Tibetan capital of Lhasa.

