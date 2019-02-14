WUNC Music's Songs We Love Podcast: Come Hear NC - Episode Zero

Indie rock, bluegrass, hip hop, metal, soul, old time... it's all a part of the Come Hear NC series on the Songs We Love Podcast.

Songs We Love is a series and a podcast that looks at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our music discovery station, WUNC Music.

Today we're launching a new series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. Throughout the rest of the year we'll be talking to people within the local music community about songs that they think say something about our home state. You'll hear from musicians, club and record label owners, journalists, and historians as we explore the deep history and community that makes North Carolina music so special.

One voice you'll hear in our introductory episode is that of Wayne Martin - old time fiddler and executive director of the North Carolina Arts Council within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

"This year of music is about telling the stories of North Carolina through its music. We're a diverse people, and music has emanated from all types of communities across the state. Through music we learn a lot about ourselves."

Come Hear NC on the Songs We Love Podcast is hosted by WUNC’s Eric Hodge. It’s produced in cooperation with Come Hear North Carolina, an effort lead by the North Carolina Arts Council and the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources that celebrates the breadth of North Carolina Music.