Related Program: 
The State of Things

Why Successful New Businesses Are Still A Black And White Issue

By & 58 minutes ago
  • Despite economic growth, not all business owners are finding equitable opportunities.
    Despite economic growth, not all business owners are finding equitable opportunities.
    Courtesy of Aaron Pruzaniec

The Great Recession is behind us, and business is booming: new business especially. After a major slump, entrepreneurs are opening shop every month, from mom-and-pop stores to high-growth tech firms. But not all aspiring business owners are able to create the companies they would like to. 

Federal Reserve data indicates that there are still notable race and gender disparities when it comes to who starts new businesses and how they fare. A forthcoming report from the Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity at Duke University details the greatest barriers to black business creation.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Keisha Bentley-Edwards, associate director of research and director of the health equity working group at the center, about these obstacles and possible solutions. The findings will be discussed as part of the Forum on Racial and Gender Disparities in Business Ownership on Friday, Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. in Durham at Duke’s Rubenstein Library.

Tags: 
Duke Rubenstien Library
Keisha Bentley-Edwards
Business
Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity
The State of Things
Racial Wealth Gap
entrepreneurship

Related Content

How ‘Family Friendly’ Are NC Businesses?

By & Feb 14, 2018
students in a Chapel Hill elementary school.
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

New research from the North Carolina Early Childhood Foundation found that companies across the state are interested in making their businesses more family friendly. That includes policies from offering health insurance and family medical leave to paid time off, job-sharing and flexible work hours.

Study: Diverse Companies Are More Innovative

By Jan 10, 2018
The Tech Jobs Tour convenes America's innovators across all areas of technology. Photo from Tech Jobs Tour Portland on April 27, 2017 at Coopers Hall. (Portland, OR)
Tech Jobs Tour / Flickr, Creative Commons, http://bit.ly/2CWQ6LQ

Companies that promote diversity are more innovative, according to a new study from N.C. State University's Poole College of Management.