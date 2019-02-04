Why is corn syrup in beer anyway?

You might have heard during the Super Bowl last night that Bud Light is brewed without corn syrup. You might have said, "OK?" We'll tell you why it's such a common ingredient in many foods, including beer. But first: For Republican lawmakers in districts affected by the steel and aluminum tariffs, bridging the gap between constituents and the administration’s trade policies isn’t always easy. We start today's show talking with Rep. Jackie Walorski about it. Plus, a conversation with Jill Abramson about her new book, "Merchants of Truth."