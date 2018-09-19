Who paid the price for the financial crisis? Was it enough?

After the dust settled on the Great Recession, financial institutions ended up paying over $200 billion in settlements to the U.S. government and people affected by the crisis. Some settlement deals broke records. But where'd that money go, and was it enough? As part of our ongoing coverage of the 10 years since the crisis, Divided Decade, we'll try to find out. Then: The federal government announced it will cap refugees entering this country at 30,000 next year, a record low. We'll look at Erie, Pennsylvania, one economy that relies on refugees to stay afloat. Plus, we'll talk about manufacturing's dirty little secret: Most factories don't know where their supply chains come from, making the impact of tariffs tough to predict.