What sets The New York Times' Cooking comments apart?

It's rare that an internet comment section could be a highlight for a website, but according to Alison Herman at The Ringer, for at least one website, it is. Herman wrote about her experiences with the New York Time's Cooking site, a subscription-only site where recipes from the core site can be found and commented on. Herman spoke to Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal about what set the NYT Cooking's comment section apart from other internet comment sections, and whether or not she intended to be a regular contributor.

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.