What to look for when Google reports its quarterly earnings

Alphabet, the parent company of tech giant Google, will report earnings after the bell today. We’ll be looking to see what the company has to say about its regulatory issues, including a recent $57 million fine from French regulators for violating European privacy rules. But its ad revenues are likely to be a bigger story. They've grown by around 20 percent a year for nearly a decade. Facebook recently reported better-than-expected ad sales, so the market is expecting the same from Google.

