What internet search is like behind China's Great Firewall

This week, activist shareholders in Alphabet, the parent company of Google, spoke out against development of Google's Dragonfly. That's the internal code name for a project reportedly working on a censored search engine for China.

We hear a lot about web censorship in China, but how does it work? What's it like to use? Host Jed Kim talks with Marketplace correspondent Jennifer Pak about it. Now based in Shanghai, Pak has reported from inside China for years. She says censorship is getting stronger.

