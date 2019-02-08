What happens when the government just hands people money?

What happens when you hand struggling people money? A study on Finland's universal basic income experiment concludes that not much, for the economy at least. We take a look at the mysteriously falling benchmark interest rate. America's liquefied natural gas industry is growing, but are China's tariffs on LNG actually hurting it as some predicted? Plus, Johnson & Johnson becomes the first company to put the prices of its products — drugs in this case — in its TV ads.

