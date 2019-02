State lawmakers are easing into the long legislative session.

On this week's review of North Carolina politics, Becki Gray, of the John Locke Foundation, and Rob Schofield, of N.C. Policy Watch, discuss some of the policy movement so far at the General Assembly.

They also offer their thoughts on the state lawmaker who is under a restraining order for domestic violence. And, with political turmoil playing out in Virginia, what they remember about inappropriate costumes from their college days.