This Week In NC Politics: Hurricane Florence Recovery

Hurricane Florence is one of the most devastating weather systems to strike North Carolina. The storm's impacts will be felt for a long time, and the recovery efforts are likely to last years.

Along with damaging communities, infrastructure, and farms, the storm will have an influence on politics as well.

Becki Gray, of John Locke Foundation, and Rob Schofield, of NC Policy Watch, join WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii to discuss the storm, how the state’s rainy day fund ought to be utilized, and whether this could reshape mid-term elections in November.