Was this the week Fortnite went from video game to social network of the future?

The video game Fortnite is a cultural phenomenon that has the whole entertainment industry on notice. Last weekend it took a step toward becoming an even bigger social platform, when it held a live, in-game concert with the electronic music DJ Marshmello. A reported 10 million players watched the concert all at the same time while their virtual characters danced around in the game. There was even in-game merch to buy after the show. Molly Wood talks with Peter Rubin, a senior editor at WIRED, who wrote about the concert and how it was definitely a winner for Marshmello.

