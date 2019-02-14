It's a snowy winter this year in many parts of the country, but winter season lengths are projected to get shorter in many regions. The ski industry is starting to adapt by offering more warm weather activities year-round and greening operations to defend its business. But it's also speaking out — using economic and social leverage to lobby in DC and generating ad campaigns designed to protect and promote policies for climate action.
U.S. ski industry steps up climate lobbying
By Ali Budner • 5 hours ago