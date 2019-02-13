U.S. pushes international curbs on Huawei

If you asked the White House to name its global corporate enemy No. 1, the Chinese tech giant Huawei would be at, or near, the top of the list. Washington has pushed for Huawei’s chief financial officer to be arrested on allegations of evading sanctions laws, and it’s charged the company with stealing technology from T-Mobile. And any day now, it’s expected to formally ban Huawei — and the Chinese firm ZTE — from fifth-generation wireless networks in this country. It’s part of a plan to get European allies to build their own technology walls to keep the Chinese out.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.