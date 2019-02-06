UK consumer watchdog cracks down on hotel-booking sites for misleading consumers

From the BBC World Service… Entry of international aid coordinated by Venezuela's opposition has been blocked by the country's military, which supports President Nicolás Maduro. Then, booking a hotel online is no longer as simple as finding one in your price range and plunking down a credit card. Hidden fees, pressure to book due to demand and dishonest advertising have all led to a crackdown by the U.K. consumer protection regulator. Plus, across the world, Alzheimer's costs an estimated $1 trillion each year, but as the portion of the elderly population grows, so will the costs. We'll explore ways countries around the globe are dealing with the change.

