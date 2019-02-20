UK competition watchdog deals blow to retail mega-merger

From the BBC World Service... Britain's competition watchdog has thrown a proposed tie-up between Sainsbury's and Walmart-owned Asda into doubt. Walmart's sales have been growing as the retail giant focuses on upping its game against Amazon. We'll explore what’s next amid a rapidly changing retail landscape. Then, in a surprise announcement, commodities giant Glencore said it will cap coal production going forward. And we'll explore what Brexit means for the fishing industry.

