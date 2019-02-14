Related Program: All Things Considered Trump To Sign Border Security Bill And Declare National Emergency For More Funding By Susan Davis • 34 minutes ago Related Program: All Things Considered TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on February 14, 2019 4:53 pm Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Trump will sign into law the border deal reached by Congress this week, but he will also declare a national emergency for additional funding. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.