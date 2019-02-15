Tom Merrigan’s Hot Raccoons Are A Raucous Party On Wheels

Raccoons. For many, they are scheming trash denizens and a neighborhood scourge. But musician Tom Merrigan has a deep and mildly obsessive relationship with the creatures and shares their propensity for night roams and mischief. His band name, Tom Merrigan’s Hot Raccoons, is a tribute to that bond.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with the band Hot Raccoons and they play live in the studio.

The group plays boogie-woogie, rock and more. Merrigan wheels his piano on stage followed closely by bandmate Kevin Magill and his handmade mobile drum kit. Stephen Cowles joins on piccolo and saxophone; Danny Grewen is on trombone and Dana Marks is on vocals and percussion.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with the band about its new album “Let's Get Lost.” The group performs at The Kraken in Chapel Hill on April, 20 at 8 p.m.