Tariff price hikes may be seen but supply chains are often opaque

When it comes to tariffs, consider today T minus five. In five days, more than 5,000 types of goods from China will be added to a list of tariffs imposed by the United States. That likely means higher prices for leather handbags. Fruit juice. Rain jackets. We may be surprised by what's on the list. But here's the thing: Lots of American factories will be surprised, too. Because in a world of supercomplex global supply chains, manufacturers don't always know what's in their own products.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.