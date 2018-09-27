Taking Stock Of Roads And Rivers As Florence Flood Waters Recede

The historic flooding from Florence has eased, but communities and environmentalists are just beginning to take stock of the damage it caused.

Infrastructure breeches may have sent coal ash spilling into the Cape Fear River, and environmentalists worry Duke Energy’s water samples do not provide the full picture. Meanwhile hundreds of roads remain closed, with officials not yet able to determine the extent of needed repairs.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC data reporter Jason deBruyn about what the hurricane left behind and how communities are starting to clean it up.