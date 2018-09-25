The Sweet Anticipation Of North Carolina’s Heritage Foods

Being able to walk into a supermarket and pick up a carton of strawberries in January makes it easy to believe that all food should be available at all times.

In her new book “The Month of Their Ripening: North Carolina Heritage Foods through the Year” (UNC Press Books/2018), author Georgann Eubanks argues that waiting for local foodstuffs to be ready in their season allows us to build meaningful food memories and rituals. The book highlights one North Carolina heritage food each month and includes chapters on snow, shad, goat’s milk, ramps, serviceberries, figs, oysters and persimmons.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Eubanks about her tasty travels around the state to uncover the foods that North Carolinians call their own. Eubanks speaks at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh at 2 p.m. on Sept. 30, and at the Regulator Bookshop in Durham on Oct. 17.