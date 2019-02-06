The State of the Union and a border state

The border dominated President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday, in which he said immigration by undocumented people hurts the "working class" in the U.S. We dig into his claim and hear about those whose livelihoods depend on crossing the border daily. Plus, what does the future hold following the U.S. withdrawal from a 30-year-old nuclear arms treaty? Plus, a day after it announced 4,000 layoffs, General Motors said it's hiring 1,000 workers for a plant in Michigan, and it's all thanks to America's re-found love for trucks.

