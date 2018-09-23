For Some NC A&T Athletes, Focusing On The Game Is A Hard Task After Hurricane Florence

By 1 minute ago

N.C. A&T football player Donte Keys (79) waited out Hurricane Florence with team mates at school as his hometown of Fayetteville sustained damaged in the hurricane's path. Football has kept him busy as he practices Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Credit Lynn Hey / For WUNC

After a temporary hiatus due to Hurricane Florence, a number of college sports teams across the state are back in action.

While some North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University student athletes had to stay in Greensboro during the storm and the immdiate recovery, their minds were elsewhere.

When you have problems at home like the storm, it really makes you want to go home and check on your family. -Dontae Keys

Dontae Keys’ backyard in his Fayetteville home is flooded and some shingles are missing from its roof.

However, he can’t think about it too much now that he’s at football practice preparing for an upcoming game.

The college sophomore and right tackle for the Aggies football team said it was a blessing to be safe in Greensboro and also a curse to not be with his family during Florence.

“When you have problems at home like the storm, it really makes you want to go home and check on your family,” he said. “But at the same time, this is good environment so it helped me get my mind off of a lot things.”

N.C. A&T football player Donte Keys (79) waited out Hurricane Florence with team mates at school as his hometown of Fayetteville sustained damaged in the hurricane's path. Football has kept him busy as he practices Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Credit Lynn Hey / For WUNC

For Xavier Williams, focusing on golf was a struggle. Williams is a freshman at A&T and is on the school's golf team. 

Florence hit his hometown of Winnabow, North Carolina, located in Brunswick County.

He said it was hard to listen to his parents when they told him to stay safe in Greensboro.

His father had to stay at his job at a chemical plant for nearly 72 hours for safety reasons. His mom thought of coming further inland, but didn't want to leave her husband behind.

It was a frustrating time for Williams.

“I don't like not knowing what's going on, and I know it sounds crazy, but I'd rather be there with everybody and my family knowing what's going on than being here and not know what's going on,” he said.

Eventually, both Williams and Keys were able to reach their families after the storm. Both of their families are okay.

Keys said his family is working on recovery in the aftermath of Florence.

“They're really working on repairing things,” he said. “I know my mom planned a vacation to kind of get away from everything.”

Until they're reunited with their families later this year, both athletes will continue to prepare for their upcoming games.

Tags: 
Hurricane Florence

Related Content

State Officials Say It's Too Soon To Go Home To Wilmington

By Sep 21, 2018
Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence top a section of U.S. 421 near the Pender-New Hanover County line north of Wilmington.
NC Department of Transportation

State transportation officials are warning hurricane evacuees from Wilmington not to go back home this weekend. They say residents shouldn’t let the good weather fool them into thinking it is safe to return.

'Operation Airdrop' Helps Deliver Supplies To Hurricane Florence Victims

By Sep 21, 2018
At RDU, Ben Akroyd helps pilot Martin Fessele pack his Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft with supplies for victims of Hurricane Florence. Fessele came from New Jersey to help with ‘Operation Airdrop.’
Leoneda Inge / WUNC

During natural disasters like Hurricane Florence, we mostly hear about big relief agencies like FEMA and organizations like The Red Cross. But smaller groups are also working hard to help in the aftermath.

WUNCPolitics Podcast: A Conversation With Jim Morrill

By Sep 21, 2018
WUNCPolitics Podcast
WUNC

North Carolinians are likely to feel the impacts of Hurricane Florence for years to come.

On this episode of the WUNCPolitics Podcast, WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii talks with Charlotte Observer Reporter Jim Morrill about the influence the storm has already had on political advertisements.

Also, praise of storm prepartaion that crossed partisan lines and the story of an out-of-place smell.