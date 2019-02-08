Social media fury over Instacart pay scale raises industry-wide concerns

Instacart, the online grocery delivery company, announced this week that it’s raising its workers' wages. This makes the second pay boost the company has green lit in less than a week. It’s all in reaction to weeks of social media backlash from the company’s shoppers and customers over sub-standard pay — that is, customer tips subsidizing workers pay. It’s the latest tension over how to pay gig economy workers in an increasingly competitive online delivery market.

