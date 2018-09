School Systems, Universities Across NC Remain Closed As Florence Continues Path

School systems and universities across North Carolina remain closed early this week as tropical storm Florence continues to dump rain on the state. It’s unclear when some of the most affected campuses will reopen.

Here is the latest on university and school system closures:

UNIVERSITIES

Central North Carolina

Duke University

Classes resume Monday.

Elon University

Classes canceled Monday

NC State

Classes canceled Monday. Check here for all UNC system campuses.

UNC Chapel Hill

Classes canceled Monday.

UNC-Greensboro

Classes canceled Monday.

Eastern North Carolina

ECU

Classes canceled Monday.

Elizabeth City State University

Classes canceled Monday.

UNC-Pembroke

Classes canceled Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

UNC Wilmington

Classes suspended indefinitely.

Western North Carolina

Appalachian State University

Classes canceled Monday and Tuesday.

UNC-Charlotte

Classes canceled Monday.

SCHOOL SYSTEMS

Central North Carolina

Chatham County Schools

2-hour delay Monday.

Cumberland County Schools

Classes canceled Monday.

Durham Public Schools

Classes resume Monday.

Harnett County Schools

Classes canceled Monday.

Johnston County Schools

Classes canceled Monday and Tuesday.

Lee County Schools

Classes canceled Monday.

Montgomery County Schools

Classes canceled Monday.

Moore County Schools

Classes canceled Monday.

Orange County Schools

Classes resume Monday.

Wake County Public Schools

Classes canceled Monday.

Eastern North Carolina

Robeson County Schools

Classes canceled until further notice.

Wayne County Schools

Classes canceled Monday.

Wilson County Schools

Classes canceled Monday.