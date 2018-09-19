Revisiting Dodd-Frank 10 years after the financial crisis

(U.S. Edition) The top trade officials for U.S. and Canada are back at the negotiating table for the NAFTA overhaul a month after the U.S. and Mexico ironed out a preliminary deal. We look at what it might take for Canada to get on board. Also, this week, we’re 10 years away from the financial crisis that erupted after the collapse of Lehman Brothers. We talked to the two people who pushed the massive financial reform law through Congress: Former Congressman Barney Frank and former Sen. Chris Dodd. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (09/19/2018)