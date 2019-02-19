Remembering Karl Lagerfeld, a creative force in the business of fashion

After a career spanning decades in the fashion industry, Karl Lagerfeld died this morning at the age of 85. Lagerfeld served as the creative director for Chanel, Fendi and his namesake label. Considered a pioneer in the business, with extravagant fashion shows and multiple collections to his name each year, Lagerfeld was also the first luxury designer to collaborate with a fast-fashion brand (H&M, in 2004). Journalist Christina Binkley has covered fashion for years and closely followed the designer's career. She spoke with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal about her memories of Lagerfeld and the impression he leaves on the industry.

