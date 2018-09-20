Puerto Rico Is Still Struggling To Rebuild One Year After Devastating Hurricane Maria

One year ago, Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico. The Category 4 storm had winds up to 150 mph and decimated the unincorporated territory. Millions of Americans were left without power and water in Puerto Rico in the wake of the storm. A report from George Washington University estimated the death toll of the hurricane to be 2,975.

Last week President Donald Trump questioned that number and attributed it to Democrats who he said were trying to discredit him. Anabel Rosa was on the island two days before Hurricane Maria hit, begging her mother to leave – but she refused.

Rosa talks to host Frank Stasio about how she was out of contact with her mother for days after the storm and about her trip to Puerto Rico after the disaster. Rosa is an attorney with the North Carolina law firm James Scott Farrin, and she is the chair of the Durham Mayor’s Hispanic/Latino Committee.

Stasio also talks to Charles Venator-Santiago, an associate professor at the University of Connecticut with a joint appointment in the Department of Political Science and El Instituto: Institute for Latino/a, Caribbean, and Latin American Studies. Venator-Santiago looks at U.S.-Puerto Rico relations and talks about what is happening politically on the island.