The price of safety for Syrian refugees

From the BBC World Service... Spain has just announced snap elections after separatist Catalan politicians refused to back the proposed budget. We explore what the implications are for the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy. Another country headed to the polls is Nigeria, which has the most extreme poverty in the world. We take a closer look at what's at stake. Then, it's the largest displacement crisis since World War II. The war in Syria has shattered lives and sent shock waves through the region. Millions of refugees have fled in search of a better life. But how do you measure unemployment in a war-torn country? And what are refugees willing to sacrifice for safety? We lift the lid on what life is like for refugees as the Syrian crisis enters its eighth year.

