The Political Junkie: Allegations Against Brett Kavanaugh, Declassified FBI Documents, And More

Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s future on the U.S. Supreme Court is in flux after an allegation of physical and sexual assault.

Christine Blasey Ford came forward on Sunday and said Kavanaugh assaulted her more than three decades ago when they were both in high school in the 1980s. Kavanaugh has denied the accusation. Republicans have addressed the allegation by setting a tentative hearing on Monday featuring testimony from Ford and the Supreme Court nominee. But Ford said through her lawyers that she did not want to testify before the FBI investigates her allegation. Will Republicans be able to confirm Kavanaugh before the midterm elections?

Plus, this week Donald Trump ordered the release of some classified documents related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. And Trump attacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions once again, saying “I don’t have an attorney general. It’s very sad.” Political Junkie Ken Rudin shares his take on these stories with host Frank Stasio.