PHOTOS: Florence Leaves Innudated Streets As Rivers Continue To Rise Across NC

  • Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence inundate the town of Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
    Steve Helber / AP

Catastrophic flooding from Florence spread across the Carolinas this weekend, with roads to Wilmington cut off by the epic deluge and muddy river water swamping entire neighborhoods miles inland.

"The risk to life is rising with the angry waters," Gov. Roy Cooper declared as the storm's death toll continued to climb.

The deadly storm still had abundant rain and top winds around 30 mph (50 kph) early Monday, and forecasters said it was expected to gradually pick up forward speed and complete a big turn toward the Northeast, which is in for as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain.

In some places, the rain stopped after Florence moved on, and the sun peeked through, but North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents who were evacuated from the hardest-hit areas to stay away because of closed roads and flooding.

"There's too much going on," he told a news conference.

- Associated Press

PHOTO GALLERY:

Beatriz Jerlen Covarrubias-Rivera relaxes on a Red Cross cot with her four sons, ages 2 to 10, while staying at a shelter operated by the Red Cross at E.B. Aycock Middle School on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Beatriz’s husband leaves the shelter each day to check on their home in Greenville, N.C., which is near a river. “We had to get out for safety,” she said. Her son, Carlos adds, “Everybody is nice to each other [in the shelter] and we’ve made new friends.”
Credit Adam Jennings / American Red Cross

A child looks out a window at Knightdale High School, which has been converted into an evacuation shelter for people affected by Hurricane Florence in Kinghtdale, N.C., Sunday, Sep. 16, 2018.
Credit Ben McKeown / For WUNC

People gather inside Knightdale High School, which has been converted to an evacuation shelter for those affected by Hurricane Florence in Kinghtdale, N.C., Sunday, Sep. 16, 2018.
Credit Ben McKeown / For WUNC

Ryan Nelson speaks to a power worker from his porch, which barely missed a direct hit from a tree uprooted by Hurricane Florence Mount Olive, N.C., Sunday, Sep. 16, 2018. Nelson said that despite the size of the tree, the damage to his home of 12 years is minor. "It's a blessing," he said of the near miss.
Credit Ben McKeown / For WUNC
Rising water begins to cover Arrington Bridge Road following Hurricane Florence in Goldsboro, N.C., Sunday, Sep. 16, 2018.
Credit Ben McKeown / For WUNC

Chicken farm buildings are inundated with floodwater from Hurricane Florence near Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
Credit Steve Helber / AP

Some streets and neighborhood flooded in Lumberton, N.C., on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
Credit Jay Price / WUNC

Water is released from the dam at Hope Mills Lake, south of Fayetteville, into the Cape Fear River after flood waters from Hurricane Florence inundated the area on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Hope Mills, NC. This photo was taken from a Coast Guard plane carrying the governor N.C. on a tour of damaged areas Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
Credit Casey Toth / News & Observer, Pool
Flood water rises behind Wayne Auto Salvage, a business off highway 117 after Hurricane Florence Goldsboro, N.C., Sunday, Sep. 16, 2018.
Credit Ben McKeown / For WUNC
Specialist Sydney Potter with the North Carolina National Guard waits to begin a mission in Kinston, N.C. after Hurricane Florence pounded eastern North Carolina with unrelenting wind and rain for several days in a row on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2018.
Credit Ben McKeown / For WUNC

