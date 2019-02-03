Patriots, Rams Set To Lock Horns In 2nd Super Bowl Showdown

Better shake off that déjà vu, dear friends.

Sure, for the second time in as many decades, the Super Bowl features a David versus Goliath clash between the Patriots and the Rams — but this time, the teams have swapped roles. The Rams aren't the big, bad favorites they were back in 2002, the last time they met the Patriots on the NFL's biggest stage. And the Patriots aren't exactly the lovable underdogs they were when Tom Brady was just a blushing sophomore.

These days, the Rams hail from Los Angeles, Brady's Hall of Fame career is old enough to vote and the question on the minds of everyone outside New England is some variation on the following: Could the Patriots please quit winning already?

It's far from the only question that may get an answer Sunday. Both sides are entering the game with a teeming host of them. That includes what defensive mastermind Bill Belichick has up his sleeve to stop the Rams' inventive offense, and whether the Patriots coach can be convinced to even wear sleeves with his trademark hoodie.

Whatever answers may come, we'll be here, live-blogging it all — and because we're NPR, occasionally tweeting poetry while we're at it. Check back here around kickoff, and be sure to send us your own #superbowlhaiku if inspiration so moves you.

If we like it, your little poetic gem may just make an appearance here.

