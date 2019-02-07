Related Program: 
The State of Things

North Carolina’s ‘Invisible Citizens’

By & 1 hour ago
  • Gene R. Nichol author of the book, 'The Faces of Poverty in North Carolina: Stories from our Invisible Citizens'
    Gene R. Nichol author of the book, 'The Faces of Poverty in North Carolina: Stories from our Invisible Citizens'
    Elyse Ribbons / WUNC

Some day-to-day experiences alert people of poverty in their community: long lines at the food pantry, individuals asking for change near a freeway exit, or family members juggling multiple jobs. But legal scholar Gene R. Nichol believes that the experiences of day-to-day poverty experienced by more than one million North Carolinians are invisible to most. 

For years Nichol has been tracing the state to collect stories of the poor and impoverished, and he documents many of them in his recent book “The Faces of Poverty in North Carolina: Stories from our Invisible Citizens” (The University of North Carolina press/2018). He details that more than one in four children are hungry in this state and many rely on meals at school as their primary source of food.

He found not much separated the economic crisis of white residents of Wilkes Country from black residents of Goldsboro: both had high poverty rates and little hope of economic growth. Though many consider themselves adversaries, Nichols believes much could be gained politically if they understood how much their communities have in common. 

Nichol also argues that no matter what the political affiliation, leaders in North Carolina are not addressing this growing issue. Nichol joins host Frank Stasio to discuss his book, what he discovered during this research, and his recommendations for solving the crisis.

Nichol is the Boyd Tinsley Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. On Wednesday, Feb. 27, he will be in conversation with John Grisham at the Orange Literacy Council’s “Writers for Readers” fundraiser at The Carolina Club in Chapel Hill.

Tags: 
American Poverty
Homelessness
Gene R. Nichol
UNC
Author
The State of Things

Related Content

Connecting Durham's Homeless to Health Care

By & Dec 8, 2014
Jen Robinson in studio for her Meet.


North Carolina Income Growth Lags Behind The Nation

By Sep 15, 2016
A picture of a wallet with cash in it.
401(k) 2013 / Flickr

As a whole, median household incomes in North Carolina increased at a pace slower than the national average and middle of the pack compared to southern neighbors.

Busting Poverty Myths

By & Oct 7, 2014
Cover Image for Linda TIrado's book Hand to Mouth: Living in Bootstrap America

    

When Linda Tirado responded to an online forum question: "Why do poor people do things that seem so self destructive?" she had no idea her response would go viral. 

Her essay, Why I Make Terrible Decisions, or poverty thoughts sparked national conversation and backlash. At the time, Tirado was a young mother of two, working two part-time jobs. She had recently returned to college. The essay detailed what her life was like, and how she and her family had reacted to the pressures of being poor.

Here is an excerpt from the essay:

Rest is a luxury for the rich. I get up at 6AM, go to school (I have a full courseload, but I only have to go to two in-person classes) then work, then I get the kids, then I pick up my husband, then I have half an hour to change and go to Job 2. I get home from that at around 1230AM, then I have the rest of my classes and work to tend to. I'm in bed by 3. This isn't every day, I have two days off a week from each of my obligations. I use that time to clean the house and soothe Mr. Martini and see the kids for longer than an hour and catch up on schoolwork. Those nights I'm in bed by midnight, but if I go to bed too early I won't be able to stay up the other nights because I'll f*** my pattern up, and I drive an hour home from Job 2 so I can't afford to be sleepy. I never get a day off from work unless I am fairly sick. It doesn't leave you much room to think about what you are doing, only to attend to the next thing and the next. Planning isn't in the mix.

This essay later inspired a book challenging preconceptions about the lives of the millions of Americans living below the poverty level. 