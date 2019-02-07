North Carolina’s ‘Invisible Citizens’

Some day-to-day experiences alert people of poverty in their community: long lines at the food pantry, individuals asking for change near a freeway exit, or family members juggling multiple jobs. But legal scholar Gene R. Nichol believes that the experiences of day-to-day poverty experienced by more than one million North Carolinians are invisible to most.

For years Nichol has been tracing the state to collect stories of the poor and impoverished, and he documents many of them in his recent book “The Faces of Poverty in North Carolina: Stories from our Invisible Citizens” (The University of North Carolina press/2018). He details that more than one in four children are hungry in this state and many rely on meals at school as their primary source of food.

He found not much separated the economic crisis of white residents of Wilkes Country from black residents of Goldsboro: both had high poverty rates and little hope of economic growth. Though many consider themselves adversaries, Nichols believes much could be gained politically if they understood how much their communities have in common.

Nichol also argues that no matter what the political affiliation, leaders in North Carolina are not addressing this growing issue. Nichol joins host Frank Stasio to discuss his book, what he discovered during this research, and his recommendations for solving the crisis.

Nichol is the Boyd Tinsley Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. On Wednesday, Feb. 27, he will be in conversation with John Grisham at the Orange Literacy Council’s “Writers for Readers” fundraiser at The Carolina Club in Chapel Hill.