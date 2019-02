Retail sales fell sharply in December, the biggest drop since The Great Recession. Auto sales are up, but a lot of people—particularly those in the younger set—aren't paying their car notes. We head to Colorado where the ski industry is voicing its concerns over dwindling snowfall and shorter seasons on the slopes. Plus, you know those candy hearts you get on Valentine's Day? Well, you're not getting any this year.

