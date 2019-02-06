New Interim Chancellor Named For UNC-Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill has a new interim chancellor.

UNC System president Bill Roper announced on Wednesday that College of Arts and Sciences Dean Kevin Guskiewicz will replace Carol Folt, whose last day leading the Chapel Hill campus was last Thursday.

“After widespread and helpful input, I strongly believe Kevin is the best person to lead UNC-Chapel Hill,” Roper said in a statement Wednesday. “Kevin is an outstanding researcher, innovator, and strategic thinker, and I look forward to working with him over the coming months, along with the strong leadership team at Carolina, including the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees, the UNC Board of Governors, the faculty, staff and students, and the entire Carolina community.”

Guskiewicz is a renowned neuroscientist and researcher of sports-related concussions. He has served as dead of the College of Arts & Sciences since January 2016, overseeing the largest academic institution at UNC-Chapel Hill. The college has more than 17,000 undergraduate students and 2,400 graduate students.

Guskiewicz previously won a MacArthur Genius award. He begins his interim stint as chancellor immediately.

