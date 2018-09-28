NC 12 Reopens, Hatteras-Ocracoke Ferry Resumes

Traffic is flowing again all along the Outer Banks' NC 12 for the first time since Hurricane Florence hit.

“That route specifically is sort of a lifeline to people, especially on Ocracoke but also on Hatteras, and we're very happy we were able to get it up and running as quickly as we were able to,” said North Carolina Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Hass.

NC 12 connects the Outer Banks to the mainland. The route was closed at the north end of Ocracoke Island after Florence damaged a mile and half of pavement.

Crews removed sand, water and debris from the road and rebuilt a protective dune washed out by the storm.

Hass said emergency repairs have been completed, but travelers can still expect some delays through November as roadwork continues.

Regular ferry service from Hatteras to Ocracoke has also resumed. The ferry is operating on the full fall schedule.

