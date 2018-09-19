Related Program: 
The State of Things

The Missing Girls Of Rocky Mount Inspire A New Play

By & 2 hours ago

Marilynn Barner Anselmi's new play "Seven Bridges Road" takes inspiration from the murders and disappearances of around a dozen black women in Rocky Mount.
Credit Donna Hodgins

The cases of around a dozen missing or murdered young black women in Rocky Mount scarcely made headlines when they occured in the early 2000s. City officials seemed more concerned with public perception than in finding the murderer and meting out justice. Meanwhile, the vagrant killer of a white woman in the same city was apprehended within the day.

These contrasting cases caught the attention of playwright Marilynn Barner Anselmi whose new play “Seven Bridges Road” takes inspiration from this shameful true history. The piece brings characters inspired by the Rocky Mount killings together to explore issues of grief and justice, and asks the question of how much common ground can be found in a starkly divided community.

Tags: 
The State of Things
Rocky Mount
Murder
Missing
Play

Related Content

A New NC Mystery Novel Stars An Impulsive Journalist In A Dark But Familiar Hillsborough

By & Sep 18, 2018
Courtesy of J.G. Hetherton / Crooked Lane Books

Laura Chambers did not want to come back to Hillsborough. But after the impulsive investigative journalist is fired from her job at the Boston Globe, she is forced to stumble home and take a gig at a small, hometown paper. After a missing girl turns up dead, Laura sees it as an opportunity to get back on the front page.

Mayor Of Small NC Town, Wife Found Dead At Home

By Sep 7, 2018
crime scene tape
Ian Britton / Flickr/Creative Commons

North Carolina authorities said Friday that they have charged a man with murder in the shooting deaths of the mayor of a tiny town and his wife, who were found dead at their home.