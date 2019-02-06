Related Program: 
Marketplace

'Miracle' on First St.

By Marketplace 4 hours ago

We're parsing out some of those jobs numbers President Trump dropped during Tuesday's State of the Union address. What's the real threat to the president's touted "economic miracle." Plus, a new study finds one quarter of Americans in poverty eligible for federal benefits don't get them. And the president of the European Council says there's a "special place in hell" for promoters of Brexit who didn't really think this whole thing through.

Today's show is sponsored by Avery Publishing, the United States Postal Service and Indeed.