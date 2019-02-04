Meet The Man Behind China’s First Heavy Metal Band

American-born Kaiser Kuo is one of the godfathers of Chinese rock. The son of Chinese immigrants, he co-founded the band Tang Dynasty in the late ‘80s. The group brought the long-haired, head-banging metal aesthetic to the Chinese scene.

Tang Dynasty soared in popularity in China, and its music video landed back on TV screens through MTV. After playing guitar on and off with the band for 10 years, Kuo went on to perform with Chinese metal band Spring and Autumn.

Aside from his life in music, Kuo is a prolific writer who documents the many paradoxes of life for Chinese citizens: the tensions between history and modernization, and growth and inequality. Kuo penned a column for the English-language publication The Beijinger for 10 years before going on to found the popular Sinica Podcast, which explores Chinese current affairs.

Kuo worked as director of international communications for tech giant Baidu before making the move to the Triangle with his family in 2016. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Kuo about his career in tech, contemporary issues in U.S.-China relations, and what it was like to be part of the ‘80s Beijing rock scene.