Related Program: 
The State of Things

Meet The Man Behind China’s First Heavy Metal Band

By & 1 minute ago
  • Tang Dynasty, CD Premier Concert, January 1999: Left to right: Kaiser Kuo, Ding Wu, Gu Zhong. This was the launch concert for Tang Dynasty's second album, Epic, in January 1999.
    View Slideshow 1 of 5
    Tang Dynasty, CD Premier Concert, January 1999: Left to right: Kaiser Kuo, Ding Wu, Gu Zhong. This was the launch concert for Tang Dynasty's second album, 'Epic,' in January 1999.
    Courtesy of Kaiser Kuo
  • Kaiser and his brother John, first day of school, 1972. Apalachin, New York.
    View Slideshow 2 of 5
    Kaiser and his brother John, first day of school, 1972. Apalachin, New York.
    Courtesy of Kaiser Kuo
  • Spring & Autumn, Grasslands Music Festival, 2009: Left to right: Yang Meng (vocals), Kou Zhengyu (guitar), Li Meng (keyboards), Kaiser Kuo (guitar), Diao Lei (drums), Li Bo (bass)
    View Slideshow 3 of 5
    Spring & Autumn, Grasslands Music Festival, 2009: Left to right: Yang Meng (vocals), Kou Zhengyu (guitar), Li Meng (keyboards), Kaiser Kuo (guitar), Diao Lei (drums), Li Bo (bass).
    Courtesy of Kaiser Kuo
  • Spring & Autumn, Farewell Concert: Last show before Kaiser left China and the band broke up. Left to right: Li Meng (keyboards), Diao Lei (drums), Yang Meng (vocals), Kaiser Kuo (guitar), Kou Zhengyu (guitar), Song Yang (bass)
    View Slideshow 4 of 5
    Spring & Autumn, Farewell Concert: Last show before Kaiser left China and the band broke up. Left to right: Li Meng (keyboards), Diao Lei (drums), Yang Meng (vocals), Kaiser Kuo (guitar), Kou Zhengyu (guitar), Song Yang (bass).
    Courtesy of Kaiser Kuo
  • Live Sinica Podcast January 31 2019 at the US-China Business Council in Washington, DC: A live podcast at the U.S.-China Business Council's 'Forecast 2019 Conference' in Washington, January 31, 2019.
    View Slideshow 5 of 5
    Live Sinica Podcast recording at the US-China Business Council in Washington, DC: A live podcast at the U.S.-China Business Council's 'Forecast 2019 Conference' in Washington, January 31, 2019.
    Courtesy of Kaiser Kuo

American-born Kaiser Kuo is one of the godfathers of Chinese rock. The son of Chinese immigrants, he co-founded the band Tang Dynasty in the late ‘80s. The group brought the long-haired, head-banging metal aesthetic to the Chinese scene. 

Tang Dynasty soared in popularity in China, and its music video landed back on TV screens through MTV. After playing guitar on and off with the band for 10 years, Kuo went on to perform with Chinese metal band Spring and Autumn.

Aside from his life in music, Kuo is a prolific writer who documents the many paradoxes of life for Chinese citizens: the tensions between history and modernization, and growth and inequality. Kuo penned a column for the English-language publication The Beijinger for 10 years before going on to found the popular Sinica Podcast, which explores Chinese current affairs.

Kuo worked as director of international communications for tech giant Baidu before making the move to the Triangle with his family in 2016. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Kuo about his career in tech, contemporary issues in U.S.-China relations, and what it was like to be part of the ‘80s Beijing rock scene. 

Tags: 
Heavy Metal
China
Sinica Podcast
Kaiser Kuo
The State of Things

Related Content

Chinese Educators Tour North Carolina Schools

By Jess Clark Oct 16, 2015
Chinese educators from Xuzhou checked out a middle school art class at DSA.
Jess Clark

Principals and administrators from the city of Xuzhou visited Durham School of the Arts (DSA) on Thursday.

They are the third group of Chinese educators to tour North Carolina schools this year through UNC’s Center for International Understanding (CIU).

Julie McGaha, K-12 program director for CIU, said the purpose of the visit is to give Chinese leaders in education a more nuanced understanding of American public schools.

"They can take these things back to their province, to their school," McGaha said.

Pittenger Targets China In Effort To Increase Committee's Power

By Apr 17, 2018

As the debate over tariffs on Chinese products and a potential trade war intensifies, there’s another battle emerging.

It concerns a multi-governmental agency called CFIUS - the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. CFIUS reviews foreign purchases of American companies to make sure they don’t jeopardize national security.

But a bipartisan group in the U.S. House and Senate says the committee needs expanded powers. In the House, North Carolina Congressman Robert Pittenger is leading an effort to overhaul CFIUS.