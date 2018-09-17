McDonald's workers plan to protest harassment at lunch

(U.S. Edition) Switzerland’s financial watchdog group FINMA has uncovered corruption at the global bank Credit Suisse, which will now be overseen by an independent monitor. Then, McDonald’s workers in 10 cities are planning a lunchtime strike on Tuesday to protest alleged sexual harassment on the job. Also, we check in to see what states are doing to prevent kids from vaping after FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb threatened to pull certain e-cigarettes from the market. Today's show has been sponsored by Avast (avast.com), Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (09/17/2018)