A major trade sticking point between the U.S. and China has deep roots

This week, trade talks continue between the United States and China. U.S. officials complain that China has long failed to protect U.S. intellectual property rights, a charge China rejects. The U.S. wants China to put an end to what's known as "forced technology transfers." That's when U.S. companies have to share their valuable tech secrets with local partners in order to access China's much-coveted market. Finding a solution has been a big sticking point in trade negotiations. And the history of countries sparring over IP issues goes back centuries. Marketplace’s Tracey Samuelson talks with Greg Clark, a professor of economics at the University of California, Davis. He says, in its infancy, the United States took advantage of some stolen tech.

Today's show is sponsored by Topo Athletic, WellFrame and Indeed.