Major League Baseball and its pitcher economy

(Markets Edition) Canada joined the U.S. and Mexico to overhaul NAFTA. One of the sticking points that was resolved was that Canada would remove some of the protections on its dairy farms. Then, we talk about emerging economies, and how countries like India and South Africa are navigating life in the world economy. We also talk some Major League Baseball, especially the odd economics that come into play when teams want to get good pitching. (10/01/18)