This Kyrgyz singer is getting death threats after releasing a music video and a song about women's rights

Singer and student Zere Asylbek wrote a feminist song and produced a video that's provoked ire in many Kyrgyz. They're mad at the clothes she wears in the video — a lacy bra underneath a blazer — and mad about the lyrics, which advocate independence for women.

Bermat Talant, a Kyrgyz journalist who has been covering attitudes towards women in Kyrgyz for the past several years, translated the song in a story for Eurasianet.

I wish the time passed, I wish (a new) time came

When they wouldn’t preach to me how I should spend my life

When they wouldn’t tell me "Do like this," "Don’t do like that"

Why should I be like you want, or like the majority wants,

I am a person, and I have my freedom of speech.

Where is your respect for me?

I’ll respect you. You respect me.

You and I, together,

Hey, dear, join me,

We will create our freedom.

Talant reported that Asylbek received death threats over her clothing. “If you don’t remove the video and don’t apologize to the Kyrgyz people, we will kill you soon. This will be the first and the last time,” read one of the private messages. “I will gladly join and cut your head off,” read another.





From PRI's The World ©2018 PRI