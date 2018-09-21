Kickbacks or a helpful service? Here's why pharma is under fire

Pharmaceutical companies spend a lot of money to develop new blockbuster drugs — for research, and then getting the meds through clinical trials. And of course, they try to maximize profits once those drugs are on the market with programs to encourage doctors to prescribe them, and patients to stay on them. There are pretty strict laws barring the companies from outright paying off doctors by giving them lavish trips or valuable swag to get them to write more prescriptions. But some major drug companies are offering other, more indirect benefits to doctors and patients to pump up prescriptions. This week, the California insurance commissioner sued AbbVie, the maker of Humira, a top-selling arthritis drug, over alleged kickbacks. The Wall Street Journal reports that several other companies are under investigation or the subject of lawsuits for similar tactics.

